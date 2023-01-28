Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 14-7; Northern Kentucky 14-8
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Truist Arena. The Norse should still be feeling good after a victory, while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be looking to get back in the win column.
NKU had enough points to win and then some against the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday, taking their matchup 68-50.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee came up short against the Wright State Raiders on Thursday, falling 93-86.
NKU's win brought them up to 14-8 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defeat pulled them down to 14-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Norse rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.9 on average. Less enviably, the Panthers are stumbling into the game with the 13th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 80 vs. Northern Kentucky 75
- Feb 09, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 39
- Jan 01, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61 vs. Northern Kentucky 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Feb 05, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Feb 02, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 56
- Dec 28, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 74 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64
- Feb 28, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Feb 08, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 54 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 52
- Jan 18, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64
- Mar 07, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 59 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 11, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 69 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63
- Jan 12, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Mar 05, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 86 vs. Northern Kentucky 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Jan 04, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76 vs. Northern Kentucky 67