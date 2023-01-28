Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 14-7; Northern Kentucky 14-8

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Truist Arena. The Norse should still be feeling good after a victory, while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be looking to get back in the win column.

NKU had enough points to win and then some against the Green Bay Phoenix on Thursday, taking their matchup 68-50.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee came up short against the Wright State Raiders on Thursday, falling 93-86.

NKU's win brought them up to 14-8 while Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defeat pulled them down to 14-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Norse rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.9 on average. Less enviably, the Panthers are stumbling into the game with the 13th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.