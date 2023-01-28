Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 14-7; Northern Kentucky 14-8

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse will stay at home another game and welcome the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Truist Arena. The Norse will be strutting in after a victory while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NKU strolled past the Green Bay Phoenix with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 68-50.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee came up short against the Wright State Raiders on Thursday, falling 93-86.

NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 6-14), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

NKU is now 14-8 while the Panthers sit at 14-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Norse enter the matchup with 16.9 takeaways on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 13th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Norse are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.