Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 14-7; Northern Kentucky 14-8
What to Know
The Northern Kentucky Norse will stay at home another game and welcome the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Truist Arena. The Norse will be strutting in after a victory while Wisconsin-Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NKU strolled past the Green Bay Phoenix with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 68-50.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee came up short against the Wright State Raiders on Thursday, falling 93-86.
NKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 6-14), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
NKU is now 14-8 while the Panthers sit at 14-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Norse enter the matchup with 16.9 takeaways on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Wisconsin-Milwaukee is 13th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.00
Odds
The Norse are a solid 6-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 80 vs. Northern Kentucky 75
- Feb 09, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 39
- Jan 01, 2022 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 61 vs. Northern Kentucky 55
- Feb 06, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 65
- Feb 05, 2021 - Northern Kentucky 87 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 73
- Feb 02, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 56
- Dec 28, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 74 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64
- Feb 28, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 65 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 60
- Feb 08, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 54 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 52
- Jan 18, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 64
- Mar 07, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 59 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 53
- Feb 11, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 69 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63
- Jan 12, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Mar 05, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 86 vs. Northern Kentucky 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Jan 04, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76 vs. Northern Kentucky 67