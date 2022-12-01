Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Northern Kentucky
Current Records: Youngstown State 5-2; Northern Kentucky 3-4
What to Know
The Youngstown State Penguins are 3-12 against the Northern Kentucky Norse since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Penguins and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Truist Arena.
Everything went Youngstown State's way against the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday as they made off with an 88-64 victory.
Meanwhile, NKU netted an 85-77 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sunday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Youngstown State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Youngstown State to 5-2 and the Norse to 3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Penguins and NKU clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Penguins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Youngstown State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Youngstown State 61
- Jan 13, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 68 vs. Youngstown State 67
- Dec 20, 2020 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Northern Kentucky 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 79 vs. Youngstown State 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 61 vs. Youngstown State 59
- Jan 16, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 88 vs. Youngstown State 63
- Feb 21, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 76 vs. Youngstown State 69
- Jan 19, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 82 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Feb 19, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. Youngstown State 51
- Feb 01, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 95 vs. Youngstown State 85
- Mar 06, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - Youngstown State 81 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Jan 05, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Youngstown State 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - Youngstown State 94 vs. Northern Kentucky 75
- Jan 14, 2016 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. Youngstown State 64