Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Youngstown State 5-2; Northern Kentucky 3-4

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins are 3-12 against the Northern Kentucky Norse since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Penguins and NKU will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Truist Arena.

Everything went Youngstown State's way against the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday as they made off with an 88-64 victory.

Meanwhile, NKU netted an 85-77 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Youngstown State is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Youngstown State to 5-2 and the Norse to 3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Penguins and NKU clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Penguins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Youngstown State.