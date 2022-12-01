Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Northern Kentucky

Current Records: Youngstown State 5-2; Northern Kentucky 3-4

What to Know

The Northern Kentucky Norse won both of their matches against the Youngstown State Penguins last season (68-67 and 75-61) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Norse and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at Truist Arena. NKU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday NKU proved too difficult a challenge. NKU was able to grind out a solid win over Tennessee Tech, winning 85-77.

Meanwhile, the Penguins took their contest against the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past Saturday by a conclusive 88-64 score.

Their wins bumped the Norse to 3-4 and Youngstown State to 5-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when NKU and Youngstown State clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Youngstown State.