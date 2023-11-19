1st Quarter Report

Northern Colorado fell flat on their face against Colo. State last Tuesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Northern Colorado has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Northern Mex. St. 40-28.

Northern Colorado came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Northern Colorado Bears @ Northern Mex. St. Aggies

Current Records: Northern Colorado 2-1, Northern Mex. St. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

What to Know

Northern Colorado has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Northern Mex. St. Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. Northern Colorado might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Bears found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 83-64 punch to the gut against the Rams.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Dejour Reaves, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for Northern Colorado was Saint Thomas' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.1% better than the opposition, a fact Northern Mex. St. proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Mustangs 78-43 at home.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Aggies, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

Northern Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northern Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northern Mex. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Northern Mex. St. is a big 8-point favorite against Northern Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Northern Mex. St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.

Dec 17, 2018 - Northern Mex. St. 74 vs. Northern Colorado 62

Injury Report for Northern Mex. St.

Davion Bradford: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Northern Colorado

No Injury Information