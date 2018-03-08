Northridge dismisses coach Reggie Theus, AD after reported 'heated verbal' exchange

Cal State Northridge coach Reggie Theus has filed a battery complaint against athletic director Brandon Martin following a verbal altercation that took place after Martin informed him he was being fired earlier this week, according to a report from ESPN.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, after Martin told Theus he was being let go, when the two engaged in a "heated verbal altercation" -- a continuation of what had reportedly been a strained relationship for some time.

Cal State Northridge announced the dismissal of both Martin and Theus less than 24 hours after the altercation took place.

"I want to thank both Coach Theus and Dr. Martin for their dedication to Matador Athletics. We wish them the best moving forward," said Dr. Dianne F. Harrison, President of California State University, Northridge. "CSUN is absolutely committed to the success of Matador Athletics and to supporting our student-athletes."

Meanwhile, local police is investigating the battery complaint filed by Theus.

"A complaint of battery on a person was made to the CSUN Department of police services by Reggie Theus against Brandon Martin," Cal State Northridge police chief Anne Glavin told ESPN. "This case is under investigation and we are not releasing any further details at this time."

Theus served as coach at Cal State Northridge for five seasons where he compiled a 53-105 overall record, and a 26-54 record in the Big West. The Matadors finished the season Wednesday with a 102-76 loss to Cal State Fullerton to move them to a final 6-24 overall record.