Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Northridge

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-18; Northridge 5-19

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off in a Big West clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Neither Northridge nor Cal Poly could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

On Thursday, the Matadors lost to the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on the road by a decisive 73-58 margin.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs were just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 55-54 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

Northridge is now 5-19 while Cal Poly sits at 7-18. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Northridge has only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Cal Poly has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northridge have won nine out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.