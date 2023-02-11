Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ Northridge
Current Records: Cal Poly 7-18; Northridge 5-19
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off in a Big West clash at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Neither Northridge nor Cal Poly could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
On Thursday, the Matadors lost to the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on the road by a decisive 73-58 margin.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs were just a bucket short of a win on Thursday and fell 55-54 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.
Northridge is now 5-19 while Cal Poly sits at 7-18. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Northridge has only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Cal Poly has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
Series History
Northridge have won nine out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Cal Poly 67 vs. Northridge 57
- Feb 10, 2022 - Northridge 83 vs. Cal Poly 78
- Jan 08, 2022 - Northridge 68 vs. Cal Poly 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Northridge 64 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Jan 29, 2021 - Cal Poly 76 vs. Northridge 70
- Feb 13, 2020 - Northridge 81 vs. Cal Poly 73
- Jan 11, 2020 - Cal Poly 74 vs. Northridge 56
- Feb 02, 2019 - Northridge 83 vs. Cal Poly 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - Northridge 78 vs. Cal Poly 74
- Feb 22, 2018 - Cal Poly 90 vs. Northridge 86
- Jan 20, 2018 - Northridge 72 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Mar 02, 2017 - Cal Poly 76 vs. Northridge 70
- Feb 15, 2017 - Cal Poly 85 vs. Northridge 71
- Feb 20, 2016 - Northridge 75 vs. Cal Poly 71
- Jan 21, 2016 - Northridge 76 vs. Cal Poly 74