Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Northridge

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 10-17; Northridge 6-22

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors and the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Northridge has to be hurting after a devastating 96-76 defeat at the hands of the California Riverside Highlanders on Monday.

Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield ended up a good deal behind the Hawaii Warriors when they played on Monday, losing 61-50.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Matadors are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Northridge is now 6-22 while Cal State Bakersfield sits at 10-17. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northridge has only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Roadrunners have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Matadors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Cal State Bakersfield have won three out of their last five games against Northridge.