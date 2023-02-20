Who's Playing
California Riverside @ Northridge
Current Records: California Riverside 18-10; Northridge 6-21
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors are home Monday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Northridge and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. The Matadors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with California Riverside and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2020.
The matchup between Northridge and the UC San Diego Tritons this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Northridge falling 75-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, California Riverside strolled past the Santa Barbara Gauchos with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 74-63.
Northridge suffered a grim 68-45 defeat to the Highlanders in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Northridge will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Highlanders are a solid 7-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northridge have won eight out of their last 15 games against California Riverside.
- Jan 07, 2023 - California Riverside 68 vs. Northridge 45
- Feb 24, 2022 - California Riverside 79 vs. Northridge 57
- Jan 22, 2022 - California Riverside 77 vs. Northridge 67
- Mar 06, 2021 - California Riverside 66 vs. Northridge 65
- Mar 05, 2021 - California Riverside 72 vs. Northridge 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - Northridge 61 vs. California Riverside 59
- Jan 16, 2020 - Northridge 80 vs. California Riverside 68
- Feb 27, 2019 - Northridge 70 vs. California Riverside 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Northridge 84 vs. California Riverside 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - California Riverside 69 vs. Northridge 62
- Jan 17, 2018 - Northridge 66 vs. California Riverside 57
- Jan 28, 2017 - Northridge 63 vs. California Riverside 59
- Jan 04, 2017 - Northridge 82 vs. California Riverside 76
- Feb 03, 2016 - Northridge 73 vs. California Riverside 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - California Riverside 75 vs. Northridge 72