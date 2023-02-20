Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Northridge

Current Records: California Riverside 18-10; Northridge 6-21

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors are home Monday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Northridge and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. The Matadors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with California Riverside and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2020.

The matchup between Northridge and the UC San Diego Tritons this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Northridge falling 75-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, California Riverside strolled past the Santa Barbara Gauchos with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 74-63.

Northridge suffered a grim 68-45 defeat to the Highlanders in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe Northridge will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Highlanders are a solid 7-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northridge have won eight out of their last 15 games against California Riverside.