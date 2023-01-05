Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ Northridge
Current Records: Long Beach State 6-8; Northridge 3-10
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northridge and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. The Matadors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Long Beach State and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of 2020.
Northridge's 2022 ended with a 64-52 loss against the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Long Beach State was just a bucket shy of a victory on Saturday and fell 73-72 to the California Riverside Highlanders.
Northridge is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Beach are a 5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Long Beach State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Northridge.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Long Beach State 72 vs. Northridge 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Long Beach State 71 vs. Northridge 55
- Mar 09, 2021 - Long Beach State 85 vs. Northridge 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - Northridge 73 vs. Long Beach State 64
- Jan 08, 2020 - Northridge 95 vs. Long Beach State 77
- Feb 20, 2019 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Northridge 78
- Jan 23, 2019 - Northridge 86 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - Long Beach State 70 vs. Northridge 66
- Jan 10, 2018 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Northridge 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - Northridge 108 vs. Long Beach State 98
- Jan 11, 2017 - Northridge 89 vs. Long Beach State 82
- Feb 06, 2016 - Long Beach State 81 vs. Northridge 76
- Jan 06, 2016 - Long Beach State 94 vs. Northridge 79