Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ Northridge

Current Records: Long Beach State 6-8; Northridge 3-10

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northridge and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. The Matadors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Long Beach State and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 26 of 2020.

Northridge's 2022 ended with a 64-52 loss against the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State was just a bucket shy of a victory on Saturday and fell 73-72 to the California Riverside Highlanders.

Northridge is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Beach are a 5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Long Beach State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Northridge.