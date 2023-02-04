Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Northridge

Current Records: Santa Barbara 18-3; Northridge 4-18

What to Know

The Santa Barbara Gauchos are 12-4 against the Northridge Matadors since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Gauchos and Northridge will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Santa Barbara won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 12-point advantage in the spread.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Santa Barbara beat the Cal Poly Mustangs 68-62 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Northridge was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 81-56 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

Santa Barbara's win brought them up to 18-3 while the Matadors' defeat pulled them down to 4-18. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Gauchos enter the contest with a 49.60% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Northridge has only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Santa Barbara's 10.20% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 12-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Santa Barbara have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Northridge.