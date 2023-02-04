Who's Playing
Santa Barbara @ Northridge
Current Records: Santa Barbara 18-3; Northridge 4-18
What to Know
The Santa Barbara Gauchos are 12-4 against the Northridge Matadors since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Gauchos and Northridge will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Santa Barbara won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 12-point advantage in the spread.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Santa Barbara beat the Cal Poly Mustangs 68-62 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Northridge was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 81-56 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.
Santa Barbara's win brought them up to 18-3 while the Matadors' defeat pulled them down to 4-18. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Gauchos enter the contest with a 49.60% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Northridge has only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Santa Barbara's 10.20% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gauchos are a big 12-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Santa Barbara have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Northridge.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Santa Barbara 72 vs. Northridge 52
- Mar 01, 2022 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Northridge 61
- Jan 25, 2022 - Santa Barbara 72 vs. Northridge 45
- Jan 23, 2021 - Santa Barbara 80 vs. Northridge 66
- Jan 22, 2021 - Santa Barbara 105 vs. Northridge 58
- Jan 30, 2020 - Northridge 79 vs. Santa Barbara 67
- Jan 22, 2020 - Northridge 83 vs. Santa Barbara 75
- Mar 14, 2019 - Santa Barbara 71 vs. Northridge 68
- Mar 07, 2019 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. Northridge 74
- Feb 06, 2019 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. Northridge 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Santa Barbara 82 vs. Northridge 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - Santa Barbara 75 vs. Northridge 51
- Feb 11, 2017 - Northridge 77 vs. Santa Barbara 55
- Jan 25, 2017 - Northridge 78 vs. Santa Barbara 57
- Feb 25, 2016 - Santa Barbara 78 vs. Northridge 63
- Jan 23, 2016 - Santa Barbara 74 vs. Northridge 61