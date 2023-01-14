Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Northridge

Current Records: UC Irvine 11-5; Northridge 3-13

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors are 1-10 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Matadors and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Northridge is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

Northridge came up short against the UC Davis Aggies on Wednesday, falling 62-54.

Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UC Irvine proved too difficult a challenge. UC Irvine snuck past the Titans with a 70-65 victory.

The Matadors are now 3-13 while the Anteaters sit at 11-5. UC Irvine is 7-3 after wins this season, and Northridge is 2-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California

Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Irvine have won ten out of their last 11 games against Northridge.