Who's Playing
UC Irvine @ Northridge
Current Records: UC Irvine 11-5; Northridge 3-13
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors are 1-10 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Matadors and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Northridge is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.
Northridge came up short against the UC Davis Aggies on Wednesday, falling 62-54.
Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UC Irvine proved too difficult a challenge. UC Irvine snuck past the Titans with a 70-65 victory.
The Matadors are now 3-13 while the Anteaters sit at 11-5. UC Irvine is 7-3 after wins this season, and Northridge is 2-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UC Irvine have won ten out of their last 11 games against Northridge.
- Feb 05, 2022 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Northridge 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - Northridge 72 vs. UC Irvine 70
- Feb 22, 2020 - UC Irvine 87 vs. Northridge 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - UC Irvine 86 vs. Northridge 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Northridge 68
- Feb 07, 2018 - UC Irvine 77 vs. Northridge 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - UC Irvine 71 vs. Northridge 54
- Feb 25, 2017 - UC Irvine 83 vs. Northridge 80
- Jan 21, 2017 - UC Irvine 105 vs. Northridge 73
- Feb 13, 2016 - UC Irvine 93 vs. Northridge 84
- Jan 27, 2016 - UC Irvine 73 vs. Northridge 63