Northridge vs. UC Irvine odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 4 predictions from proven model

The UC Irvine Anteaters and the Northridge Matadors are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Bren Events Center. The Anteaters are 21-10 overall and 11-1 at home, while Northridge is 13-17 overall and 4-12 on the road. UC Irvine has won six consecutive games and 10 of its past 11. Northridge has won four of its past six games. The Anteaters are favored by 11-points in the latest UC Irvine vs. Northridge odds, and the over-under is set at 151.5.





UC Irvine vs. Northridge spread: UC Irvine -11

UC Irvine vs. Northridge over-under: 151.5 points

UC Irvine vs. Northridge money line: UC Irvine -694, Northridge +484

What you need to know about UC Irvine

UC Irvine didn't have too much trouble with the Santa Barbara Gauchos at home this past Saturday as the Anteaters won, 69-58. Eyassu Worku had 20 points, while Brad Greene added 16 points and 15 rebounds. In his last meeting against Northridge, Greene recorded a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

UC Irvine rolled past Northridge in the last meeting on Feb. 22, 87-64. The Anteaters are also 8-0 in their last eight home games against Northridge.

What you need to know about Northridge

Northridge was able to grind out a solid win over the Cal State Fullerton Titans this past Saturday, 99-92. Lamine Diane and Terrell Gomez scored 27 points each. Darius Brown Ii had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Northridge enters Wednesday's contest averaging 75.9 points per game. However, the Matadors are giving up 79.2 points per game, which ranks 333rd in the nation.



The model has simulated UC Irvine vs. Northridge 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

