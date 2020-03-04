Northridge vs. UC Irvine odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 4 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Northridge and UC Irvine.
The UC Irvine Anteaters and the Northridge Matadors are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Bren Events Center. The Anteaters are 21-10 overall and 11-1 at home, while Northridge is 13-17 overall and 4-12 on the road. UC Irvine has won six consecutive games and 10 of its past 11. Northridge has won four of its past six games. The Anteaters are favored by 11-points in the latest UC Irvine vs. Northridge odds, and the over-under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Northridge vs. UC Irvine picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on UC Irvine vs. Northridge. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Northridge vs. UC Irvine:
- UC Irvine vs. Northridge spread: UC Irvine -11
- UC Irvine vs. Northridge over-under: 151.5 points
- UC Irvine vs. Northridge money line: UC Irvine -694, Northridge +484
What you need to know about UC Irvine
UC Irvine didn't have too much trouble with the Santa Barbara Gauchos at home this past Saturday as the Anteaters won, 69-58. Eyassu Worku had 20 points, while Brad Greene added 16 points and 15 rebounds. In his last meeting against Northridge, Greene recorded a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
UC Irvine rolled past Northridge in the last meeting on Feb. 22, 87-64. The Anteaters are also 8-0 in their last eight home games against Northridge.
What you need to know about Northridge
Northridge was able to grind out a solid win over the Cal State Fullerton Titans this past Saturday, 99-92. Lamine Diane and Terrell Gomez scored 27 points each. Darius Brown Ii had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Northridge enters Wednesday's contest averaging 75.9 points per game. However, the Matadors are giving up 79.2 points per game, which ranks 333rd in the nation.
How to make Northridge vs. UC Irvine picks
The model has simulated UC Irvine vs. Northridge 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Northridge vs. UC Irvine? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Northridge vs. UC Irvine spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
