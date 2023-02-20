Get ready for a Big West battle as the Northridge Matadors and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Cal State Northridge is 6-21 overall and 6-6 at home, while UC Riverside is 18-10 overall and 6-7 on the road. The Highlanders have won five in a row against their in-state rivals and have covered the spread in each of the last three head-to-head matchups.

They've also covered in three of their last four games entering Monday while Northridge has gone 2-2-1 against the spread in its last five games. The Highlanders are favored by 7 points in the latest Northridge vs. UC Riverside odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 130.5. Before entering any California Riverside vs. Northridge picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northridge vs. California Riverside. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for California Riverside vs. Cal State Northridge:

Northridge vs. California Riverside spread: Northridge +7

Northridge vs. California Riverside over/under: 130.5 points

Northridge vs. California Riverside money line: Northridge +250, California Riverside -320

What you need to know about Cal State Northridge

This past Saturday, the Matadors lost to the UC San Diego Tritons on the road by a decisive 75-62 margin. Atin Wright had 17 points in the loss and De'Sean Allen-Eikens had 14 points, but Cal State Northridge only shot 35.2% from the floor as a team.

Wright is averaging 16.0 points per game to lead the team while Allen-Eikens is third on the team in scoring (10.5 PPG) and first on the team in rebounding (5.3 RPG). However, Northridge is going to need more efficient scoring from the team as a whole, as it ranks 354th in the nation in team shooting (39.6%).

What you need to know about UC Riverside

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between California Riverside and the Santa Barbara Gauchos this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as California Riverside wrapped it up with a 74-63 victory at home. Lachlan Olbrich, Flynn Cameron and Zyon Pullin all had big performances in the victory.

Olbrich led all scorers with 23 points while also contributing six rebounds. Meanwhile, Cameron had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Pullin had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Pullin is a fourth-year player who has played for two different coaching staffs but continues to be a big-time contributor, as he is averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

