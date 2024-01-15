Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Houston Chr. 3-11, Northwestern State 3-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Houston Chr. Huskies and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Prather Coliseum. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Houston Chr. had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They snuck past the Lions with a 69-65 win on Saturday. The win was just what Houston Chr. needed coming off of a 81-59 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's and Incarnate Word's contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but Northwestern State turned on the heat in the second half with 59 points. The Demons blew past the Cardinals, posting a 97-71 win at home. The win was a breath of fresh air for Northwestern State as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Huskies' victory ended a ten-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-11. As for the Demons, their victory bumped their record up to 3-13.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Houston Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Houston Chr.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Houston Chr. ended up a good deal behind Northwestern State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, losing 94-76. Can Houston Chr. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..