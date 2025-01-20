Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: New Orleans 4-14, Northwestern State 7-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the New Orleans Privateers and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Prather Coliseum. The Privateers will be strutting in after a win while the Demons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

If Northwestern State heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when New Orleans took over last week. New Orleans walked away with an 82-73 victory over East Texas A&M on Saturday. The matchup marked the Privateers' most dominant win of the season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Northwestern State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 65-64 to SE Louisiana. The Demons haven't had much luck with the Lions recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The victory made it two in a row for New Orleans and bumps their season record up to 4-14. As for Northwestern State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-10.

New Orleans came up short against Northwestern State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 70-59. Can New Orleans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.