Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: SE Louisiana 9-8, Northwestern State 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while the Demons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northwestern State is hoping to do what SF Austin couldn't on Monday: put an end to SE Louisiana's winning streak, which now stands at three games. SE Louisiana walked away with a 66-59 victory over SF Austin.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State came up short against TX A&M-CC on Monday and fell 73-64. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Demons in their matchups with the Islanders: they've now lost seven in a row.

SE Louisiana now has a winning record of 9-8. As for Northwestern State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

SE Louisiana beat Northwestern State 69-59 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.