Who's Playing
TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Northwestern State Demons
Current Records: TX A&M-CC 11-8, Northwestern State 5-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
What to Know
TX A&M-CC has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The TX A&M-CC Islanders and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Monday, the Islanders were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 62-61 to the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Northwestern State's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a 71-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lions.
The Islanders' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-8. As for the Demons, they have fallen quite a ways from their 21-10 record last season and are now at 5-14.
TX A&M-CC didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Northwestern State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. Does TX A&M-CC have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northwestern State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
TX A&M-CC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.
