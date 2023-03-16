Who's Playing

Boise State @ Northwestern

Regular Season Records: Boise State 24-9; Northwestern 21-11

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Boise State Broncos are set to clash at 7:35 p.m. ET March 16 at Golden 1 Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Northwestern lost a heartbreaker to the Penn State Nittany Lions when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Friday. The Wildcats fell just short of Penn State by a score of 67-65. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Northwestern had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Chase Audige had a rough evening: he finished with only six points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Boise State came up short against the Utah State Aggies this past Saturday, falling 72-62.

A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northwestern enters the game with only 62.5 points allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. The Broncos are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 34th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 64.3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:35 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:35 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.