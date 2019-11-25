Northwestern vs. Bradley: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Northwestern vs. Bradley basketball game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. Bradley (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 2-2; Bradley 4-1
What to Know
The Bradley Braves will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Bradley is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Bradley took down the Radford Highlanders 70-61.
Meanwhile, Northwestern also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 70-59 over the Norfolk State Spartans. Northwestern's C Ryan Young was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Braves are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Bradley to 4-1 and Northwestern to 2-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Braves and the Wildcats clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Braves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 129
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
