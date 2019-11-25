Northwestern vs. Bradley: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Northwestern (home) vs. Bradley (away)

Current Records: Northwestern 2-2; Bradley 4-1

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Bradley is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Bradley took down the Radford Highlanders 70-61.

Meanwhile, Northwestern also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (24) and won 70-59 over the Norfolk State Spartans. Northwestern's C Ryan Young was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Braves are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Bradley to 4-1 and Northwestern to 2-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Braves and the Wildcats clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.