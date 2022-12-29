Who's Playing

Brown @ Northwestern

Current Records: Brown 7-5; Northwestern 9-2

What to Know

The Brown Bears and the Northwestern Wildcats will round out the year against one another at 1 p.m. ET Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The stars were brightly shining for Brown in a 67-51 victory over the New Hamp. Wildcats last week.

Meanwhile, Northwestern took their game at home last Tuesday with ease, bagging a 92-54 win over the Illinois-Chicago Flames. Among those leading the charge for Northwestern was guard Brooks Barnhizer, who had 18 points and five assists along with eight rebounds.

The Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Brown is now 7-5 while Northwestern sits at 9-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brown is stumbling into the contest with the 15th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.3 on average. Northwestern has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northwestern won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.