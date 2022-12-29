Red-hot teams meet when the Brown Bears tangle with the Northwestern Wildcats in non-conference action on Thursday afternoon. The Bears (7-5), who have won seven of nine, are coming off a 67-51 win over New Hampshire on Dec. 21. The Wildcats (9-2), who have won four in a row, rolled to a 92-54 win over Illinois-Chicago on Dec. 20. This will be Northwestern's last non-conference game before jumping back into Big Ten Conference play.

Tip-off from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Northwestern leads the all-time series 6-1. The Wildcats are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Brown vs. Northwestern odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 125. Before locking in any Northwestern vs. Brown picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the season 21-15 on all-top rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. Brown and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Brown vs. Northwestern:

Northwestern vs. Brown spread: Northwestern -14.5

Northwestern vs. Brown over/under: 125 points

Northwestern vs. Brown money line: Brown +800, Northwestern -1400

BRWN: The Bears are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall

NW: The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up win

Why Northwestern can cover



The Wildcats are led by senior guard Chase Audige, who has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last seven games. He scored a season-high 28 points in an 83-45 win over DePaul on Dec. 17, and is coming off a 19-point performance against UIC. Audige scored 20 points in a 66-52 victory over Liberty on Nov. 22 during the Cancun Challenge. For the season, he is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Senior guard Boo Buie has also been an offensive spark for Northwestern. He averages 14.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 32.9 minutes. He is nearly automatic from the free-throw line, connecting on 89.7% of his foul shots. He has scored in double digits in each of the last five games, and scored a season-high 28 points in a 60-52 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 18.

Why Brown can cover

Sophomore guard Kino Lilly Jr. powers the Bears offense. He is averaging 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is connecting on 41.8% of his shots from the floor, including 36% of his 3-pointers, and is hitting on 81.8% of his free throws. He is coming off a 15-point performance in the win over New Hampshire. He had a season-high 32 points in a 70-63 win over Maine on Nov. 27.

Senior guard Paxson Wojcik is also a big reason for Brown's success this season, especially on the road. Wojcik averages 13 points in seven road games, while averaging 12.2 points overall. His two best games were both on the road. He scored 19 points at Hartford on Dec. 4 and added 18 points at Bryant on Dec. 2. He has three double-doubles on the season as well, with all three coming away from home.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 129 combined points.

