Who's Playing

DePaul @ Northwestern

Current Records: DePaul 6-5; Northwestern 7-2

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Northwestern Wildcats at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Blue Demons will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Wednesday, DePaul lost to the Duquesne Dukes on the road by a decisive 66-55 margin. Forward Javan Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 61-51 on Sunday. Forward Robbie Beran was the offensive standout of the matchup for Northwestern, posting a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks.

DePaul is now 6-5 while Northwestern sits at 7-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blue Demons are 39th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.4 on average. The Wildcats' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.60%, which places them fourth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northwestern have won four out of their last five games against DePaul.