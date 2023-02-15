Who's Playing
Indiana @ Northwestern
Current Records: Indiana 18-7; Northwestern 18-7
What to Know
The #14 Indiana Hoosiers and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
IU escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61. It was another big night for the Hoosiers' forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northwestern beat the Purdue Boilermakers 64-58 on Sunday. Guard Boo Buie took over for the Wildcats, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with three blocks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, IU is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 18-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: IU enters the matchup with a 49.50% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Hoosiers' 8.60% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $155.00
Odds
The Hoosiers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Northwestern 84 vs. Indiana 83
- Feb 08, 2022 - Northwestern 59 vs. Indiana 51
- Feb 10, 2021 - Indiana 79 vs. Northwestern 76
- Dec 23, 2020 - Northwestern 74 vs. Indiana 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Indiana 66 vs. Northwestern 62
- Jan 22, 2019 - Northwestern 73 vs. Indiana 66
- Dec 01, 2018 - Indiana 68 vs. Northwestern 66
- Jan 14, 2018 - Indiana 66 vs. Northwestern 46
- Feb 25, 2017 - Indiana 63 vs. Northwestern 62
- Jan 29, 2017 - Northwestern 68 vs. Indiana 55
- Jan 23, 2016 - Indiana 89 vs. Northwestern 57