Who's Playing

Indiana @ Northwestern

Current Records: Indiana 18-7; Northwestern 18-7

What to Know

The #14 Indiana Hoosiers and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

IU escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61. It was another big night for the Hoosiers' forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northwestern beat the Purdue Boilermakers 64-58 on Sunday. Guard Boo Buie took over for the Wildcats, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, IU is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 18-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: IU enters the matchup with a 49.50% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if the Hoosiers' 8.60% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $155.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.