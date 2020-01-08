Northwestern vs. Indiana odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 8 predictions from proven projection model

The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Assembly Hall. Indiana is 11-3 overall and 9-1 at home, while Northwestern is 5-8 overall and 1-3 on the road. Indiana has failed to cover in five of its last six games and is now 7-7 against the spread on the season. Northwestern has also struggled against the spread this season, with a 5-7-1 record against the number overall. However, the Wildcats have covered the spread in four of their last five head-to-head matchups with Indiana, including a pair of covers last season. The Hoosiers are favored by 13-points in the latest Indiana vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Northwestern vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Indiana vs. Northwestern 10,000 times and the results are in.

The Hoosiers received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 75-59 to Maryland. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Devonte Green, who had 18 points. Green, who's averaging 13.0 points per game, is one of four Hoosiers averaging in double-figures this season along with Trayce Jackson-Davis (14.8), Justin Smith (11.8) and Aljami Durham (10.9). Jackson-Davis has been particularly valuable as a true freshman, leading the team in scoring and rebounding (8.4). The 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward will be a difficult matchup in the frontcourt for a Northwestern roster that has only blocked 30 shots in 13 games. Depth should also be a strength for Indiana, as the Hoosiers have typically gone 11-deep this season while Northwestern only plays eight in its rotation.

Meanwhile, Northwestern opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-68 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. A silver lining for Northwestern was the play of guard Pat Spencer, who had 22 points and eight assists. Spencer, who's averaging 10.2 points per game, is one of five players averaging in double-figures for the Wildcats along with Miller Kopp (12.7), Boo Buie (10.8), Ryan Young (10.8) and Pete Nance (10.4). Expect scoring versatility to be key for both sides on Wednesday.

So who wins Northwestern vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Indiana vs. Northwestern spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.