Who's Playing

Iowa @ Northwestern

Current Records: Iowa 17-9; Northwestern 19-7

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes since Jan. 15 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Northwestern's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Iowa at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Wildcats skirted by the Indiana Hoosiers 64-62 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Boo Buie with 0:02 left to play. Northwestern's Buie looked sharp as he had 21 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa didn't have too much trouble with the Ohio State Buckeyes at home on Thursday as they won 92-75. Iowa got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Tony Perkins out in front picking up 24 points.

Northwestern is now 19-7 while the Hawkeyes sit at 17-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Iowa's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 81 points per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won ten out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.