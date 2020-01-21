Northwestern vs. Maryland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Northwestern vs. Maryland basketball game
Who's Playing
Maryland @ Northwestern
Current Records: Maryland 14-4; Northwestern 6-11
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats are 1-6 against the #17 Maryland Terrapins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Northwestern will be playing at home against Maryland at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats will be seeking to avenge the 70-52 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 29 of last year.
The Wildcats were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Four players on Northwestern scored in the double digits: F Robbie Beran (17), F Miller Kopp (16), G Pat Spencer (14), and C Ryan Young (12).
Meanwhile, Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, winning 57-50. It was another big night for F Jalen Smith, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.
Northwestern isn't expected to pull this one out (Maryland is favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. 2-6 against the spread at home, the Wildcats are no cash cow. That said, the Terrapins aren't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.
Maryland's win lifted them to 14-4 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 6-11. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Maryland have won six out of their last seven games against Northwestern.
- Jan 29, 2019 - Maryland 70 vs. Northwestern 52
- Feb 19, 2018 - Maryland 71 vs. Northwestern 64
- Feb 10, 2018 - Maryland 73 vs. Northwestern 57
- Mar 10, 2017 - Northwestern 72 vs. Maryland 64
- Feb 15, 2017 - Maryland 74 vs. Northwestern 64
- Jan 19, 2016 - Maryland 62 vs. Northwestern 56
- Jan 02, 2016 - Maryland 72 vs. Northwestern 59
-
