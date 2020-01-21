Northwestern vs. Maryland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Maryland @ Northwestern

Current Records: Maryland 14-4; Northwestern 6-11

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are 1-6 against the #17 Maryland Terrapins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Northwestern will be playing at home against Maryland at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats will be seeking to avenge the 70-52 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 29 of last year.

The Wildcats were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Four players on Northwestern scored in the double digits: F Robbie Beran (17), F Miller Kopp (16), G Pat Spencer (14), and C Ryan Young (12).

Meanwhile, Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, winning 57-50. It was another big night for F Jalen Smith, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.

Northwestern isn't expected to pull this one out (Maryland is favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. 2-6 against the spread at home, the Wildcats are no cash cow. That said, the Terrapins aren't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.

Maryland's win lifted them to 14-4 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 6-11. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Maryland have won six out of their last seven games against Northwestern.