Teams in the upper echelon of the Big Ten standings meet when the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats face the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday. The Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten), who are in second place in the Big Ten, are coming off a 66-62 loss at Illinois. The Terrapins (19-9, 10-7), who are among eight teams within two games of the Wildcats, have won three of four and are coming off an 88-70 win over Minnesota. This will be the only regular-season meeting between the teams.

Tip-off from the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, is set for noon ET. Maryland leads the all-time series 11-4, including a 5-1 series edge in games played in College Park. The Terrapins are 6-point favorites in the latest Northwestern vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 128.

Northwestern vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -6

Northwestern vs. Maryland over/under: 128 points

NW: The Wildcats are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games overall

MD: The Under is 11-2 in the Terrapins last 13 games following a straight-up win

Why Maryland can cover



Senior guard Jahmir Young powers the Terrapins' offense, averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 83.3% of his free throws. Young has reached double-figure scoring in 25 games, including one double-double. He scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an 80-73 win over Ohio State on Jan. 8. Young scored 11 points in Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

Also helping power Maryland is senior guard Hakim Hart, one of four Terrapins averaging double-figure scoring. He is averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals. He is hitting on 50.2% of his field goals and 82.4% of his foul shots. Hart had a monster game against the Gophers, scoring 20 points, dishing out six assists and grabbing four rebounds. His highest scoring output for the season was a 23-point performance against Penn State on Feb. 11.

Why Northwestern can cover

Senior guard Boo Buie leads the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game. He is also averaging 4.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals, and is connecting on 41.1% of his field goals and 89.3% of his free throws. Buie has reached 20 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 35-point performance in Thursday's loss at Illinois. He scored 26 points in a 64-58 upset win over top-ranked Purdue on Feb. 12.

Senior guard Chase Audige is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He is one of the top free-throw shooters on the team, connecting on 83.1% of his foul shots. Audige has scored in double digits in 23 games, including nine of the past 11 games. He has scored 20 or more points five times, including a 28-point effort in an 83-45 win over DePaul on Dec. 17.

