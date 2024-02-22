We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is 18-8 overall and 13-1 at home, while Michigan is 8-18 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Wildcats are 9-6 in league play and are currently fourth in the Big Ten standings, while the Wolverines are 3-12 in the conference and rank 14th in the standings.

However, Michigan has won the last six head-to-head matchups and is 5-1 against the spread during that span. This time around, the Wildcats are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Michigan odds and the over/under is 137.5 points. Before entering any Northwestern vs. Michigan picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2023-24 season on a 136-89 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 25-13 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Michigan vs. Northwestern. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Northwestern vs. Michigan spread: Northwestern -11.5

Northwestern vs. Michigan over/under: 137.5 points

Northwestern vs. Michigan money line: Northwestern: -822, Michigan: +559

What you need to know about Northwestern

Indiana typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday, Northwestern proved too difficult a challenge. The Wildcats snuck past the Indiana Hoosiers with a 76-72 win. Matthew Nicholson and Ryan Langborg were among the main playmakers for Northwestern as the former dropped a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds and the latter scored 26 points to go along with six assists.

Boo Buie had 14 points but had an off-shooting night, going 3-for-14 from the floor. Buie is Northwestern's leading scorer on the season, averaging 19.0 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from the 3-point line. The fifth-year senior recently eclipsed 2,000 points for his career and will be seeking his first victory against Michigan in his time with the program.

What you need to know about Michigan

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after the Wolverines suffered their third straight loss. They took a 73-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans. Tarris Reed Jr. dropped a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

All five starters reached double-figures for the Wolverines but the team was ultimately undone by a staggering 22 turnovers in the game. It was the most turnovers so far this season and Michigan has now lost 13 of its last 15 games overall.

