Northwestern vs. Michigan State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Michigan State @ Northwestern
Current Records: Michigan State 7-3; Northwestern 5-4
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #15 Michigan State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Northwestern had enough points to win and then some against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Sunday, taking their matchup 72-54. Northwestern C Ryan Young looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards. Young didn't help his team much against the Purdue Boilermakers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, everything went MSU's way against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday as they made off with a 72-49 victory. The Spartans' F Xavier Tillman filled up the stat sheet, picking up nine points in addition to 13 rebounds.
Northwestern is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their five home games.
The Wildcats found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-55 punch to the gut against the Spartans when the two teams previously met in January. Maybe Northwestern will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Spartans are a big 12-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State have won all of the games they've played against Northwestern in the last five years.
- Jan 02, 2019 - Michigan State 81 vs. Northwestern 55
- Feb 17, 2018 - Michigan State 65 vs. Northwestern 60
- Dec 30, 2016 - Michigan State 61 vs. Northwestern 52
- Jan 28, 2016 - Michigan State 76 vs. Northwestern 45
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Court Report: Zags battle for top seed
Seton Hall's spiral, why the NET looks reliable early and more in Matt Norlander's weekly look...
-
Podcast: Impact of Anthony's injury
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss Tuesday's bad news for the Tar Heels
-
UNC's Anthony to miss 4-6 weeks
Anthony missed UNC's game this past weekend and is out indefinitely after a knee procedure
-
Frosh of the Weekl: USC's Okongwu
The Pac-12 has four of the top 10 freshmen in our weekly Frosh Watch
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State in action
The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites over Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday
-
AP voter moves Purdue up after bad loss
The Boilermakers lost Sunday to a Nebraska team that entered 4-6 and ranked 150th at KenPom
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans