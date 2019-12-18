Northwestern vs. Michigan State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

No. 15 Michigan State @ Northwestern

Current Records: Michigan State 7-3; Northwestern 5-4

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the #15 Michigan State Spartans at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Northwestern had enough points to win and then some against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Sunday, taking their matchup 72-54. Northwestern C Ryan Young looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards. Young didn't help his team much against the Purdue Boilermakers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, everything went MSU's way against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday as they made off with a 72-49 victory. The Spartans' F Xavier Tillman filled up the stat sheet, picking up nine points in addition to 13 rebounds.

Northwestern is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their five home games.

The Wildcats found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-55 punch to the gut against the Spartans when the two teams previously met in January. Maybe Northwestern will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 12-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Michigan State have won all of the games they've played against Northwestern in the last five years.