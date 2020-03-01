Northwestern vs. Nebraska odds: 2020 college basketball picks, March 1 predictions from proven computer model

The Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 4:15 p.m. ET Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is 7-21 overall and 5-10 at home, while the Wildcats are 6-21 overall and 1-9 on the road. Northwestern has lost 12 straight games, while Nebraska has lost 13 in a row. The Cornhuskers are favored by two-points in the latest Nebraska vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Northwestern vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Northwestern. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Nebraska vs. Northwestern:

Nebraska vs. Northwestern spread: Nebraska -2

Nebraska vs. Northwestern over-under: 145.5 points

Nebraska vs. Northwestern money line: Nebraska -138, Northwestern +114

What you need to know about Nebraska

Nebraska suffered a grim 75-54 defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Thursday. One thing holding the Cornhuskers back was the mediocre play of guard Haanif Cheatham, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-14 shooting. Despite his subdued performance, Cheatham has been the catalyst for Nebraska's offense this season. In fact, the senior guard enters Sunday's matchup averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

What you need to know about Northwestern

Northwestern came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Thursday, falling 74-66. Guard Pat Spencer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points. For the season, Spencer is averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. In Northwestern's 62-57 victory over Nebraska on Jan. 11, Spencer finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Plus, Northwestern is 5-2 in its last seven meetings against Nebraska. However, the Wildcats are 0-9 in their last nine games on the road.

How to make Northwestern vs. Nebraska picks

The model has simulated Nebraska vs. Northwestern 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.