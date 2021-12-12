Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Northwestern

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 5-3; Northwestern 6-2

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Wildcats beat the Maryland Terrapins 67-61 on Sunday. Northwestern's forward Pete Nance did his thing and posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech lost to the Army West Point Black Knights at home by a decisive 66-49 margin.

Northwestern's victory lifted them to 6-2 while New Jersey Tech's loss dropped them down to 5-3. We'll see if Northwestern can repeat their recent success or if New Jersey Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.