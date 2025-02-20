The Northwestern Wildcats battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Thursday. Northwestern is coming off a 68-64 loss to Nebraska on Sunday, while Ohio State dropped an 86-83 decision to Michigan that same day. The Wildcats (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten), who have lost six of seven, including three in a row, are 0-8 on the road this season. The Buckeyes (15-11, 7-8 Big Ten), who have won five of eight, are 10-5 on their home court.

Tip-off from Value Center Arena in Columbus, Ohio, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Northwestern vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -10.5



Northwestern vs. Ohio State over/under: 142.5 points

Northwestern vs. Ohio State money line: Northwestern +408, Ohio State -559

NU: The Wildcats are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games

OSU: The Buckeyes are 14-6 in their last 20 games at home



Why you should back Ohio State

Junior guard Bruce Thornton is coming off back-to-back 17-point performances. He poured in 31 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 73-70 win over Maryland. In 26 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and one steal in 35.6 minutes. He connects on 51.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 45.8% from 3-point range, and 82.9% of his free throws.

Sophomore forward Devin Royal has been dominant at times. In 25 games, including 21 starts, he is averaging 14 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.7 minutes. In Sunday's loss to Michigan, he poured in 26 points, while grabbing five rebounds. He had 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds in an 87-79 loss at Illinois on Feb. 2.

Why you should back Northwestern

Junior forward Nick Martinelli has registered five double-doubles on the season, including a 23-point and 10-rebound effort in a 76-71 loss at Washington on Feb. 8. He had 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 77-75 win over USC on Feb. 4. He is coming off a 23-point and nine-rebound effort in the loss to Nebraska on Sunday. In 26 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 37.7 minutes.

Senior guard Ty Berry has been on a roll. He is coming off back-to-back 23-point and two-rebound performances in losses to Nebraska on Sunday and at Oregon on Feb. 11. He had 23 points and seven rebounds in a 79-70 win over Indiana on Jan. 22. In 26 games, including 21 starts, he is averaging 10.1 points, three rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 27.9 minutes.

