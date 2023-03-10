The No. 2 seed Northwestern Wildcats will face the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night. Northwestern wrapped up the regular season with a 65-53 win at Rutgers last Sunday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Penn State advanced to the quarterfinals with a 79-76 win against No. 7 seed Illinois on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 2 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Penn State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 130.5.

Northwestern vs. Penn State spread: Northwestern -2

Northwestern vs. Penn State over/under: 130.5 points

Northwestern vs. Penn State money line: Northwestern -135, Penn State +115

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern has a rest advantage on Friday night after earning a double bye by finishing second in the regular season standings. Chris Collins was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading his team to a school-record 12 conference wins and the school's first share of second place since 1959. The Wildcats beat a No.1 team for the first time ever when they took down Purdue last month.

Senior point guard Boo Buie earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 17.2 points and 4.5 assists per game. Senior guard Chase Audige, who averages 14.1 points per game, shared the league's Defensive Player of the Year award with Caleb McConnell from Rutgers. They have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games coming into this matchup.

Why Penn State can cover

Penn State has won six of its last seven games to get into the NCAA Tournament picture, beating Illinois for the third time this season on Thursday. The Nittany Lions are led by All-Big Ten guard Jalen Pickett, who averages 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. Grad transfer Andrew Funk leads the conference with 97 3-pointers, hitting six more against Illinois in the second round.

The Nittany Lions picked up an overtime win against Northwestern in the lone regular-season meeting between these teams, with Camren Wynter knocking down a 3-pointer with less than one second remaining. He scored 24 points on 9 of 15 shooting, drilling 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Penn State has won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams, covering the spread in six of those games.

