Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Northwestern

Current Records: Pittsburgh 4-3; Northwestern 5-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. They will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while Northwestern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The William & Mary Tribe typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Pitt proved too difficult a challenge. Pitt took down William & Mary 80-64. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: forward Blake Hinson (17), guard Jamarius Burton (16), forward John Hugley (16), and guard Nike Sibande (15). Nike Sibande's performance made up for a slower game against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights last Tuesday.

As for the Wildcats, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket shy of a win last week and fell 43-42 to the Auburn Tigers. Guard Boo Buie had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Pitt won their first match against the Wildcats 72-59 last season, but Northwestern managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.20

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pittsburgh won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Northwestern.