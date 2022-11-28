The Pittsburgh Panthers will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday night. This will be Pittsburgh's first true road game of the season after playing its last three games at home. Northwestern had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 43-42 loss to No. 13 Auburn on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 8 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 128. Before entering any Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Pitt vs. Northwestern:

Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh spread: Northwestern -8

Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 128 points

Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh money line: Northwestern -360, Pittsburgh +285

Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh picks: See picks here

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern is coming off its first loss of the season, but it easily covered the 7.5-point spread in the 43-42 setback against No. 13 Auburn in the Cancun Challenge. The Wildcats put on a defensive clinic, though, blocking eight shots and holding the Tigers to 26.0% shooting from the floor. They have not allowed more than 63 points in a game this season, holding five of their opponents under 55 points.

Pittsburgh has not fared well against quality teams this year, losing to West Virginia, No. 20 Michigan and VCU earlier this month. Junior forward Blake Hinson leads Pittsburgh with 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while senior guard Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Northwestern has covered the spread in four of its last six games, and Pittsburgh has only covered three times in its last 12 games.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Pittsburgh got off to a slow start this season, but it has looked impressive in its three games since then. The Panthers have won each of those games by at least 16 points, including an 80-64 win over William & Mary last Friday. Blake Hinson posted his second double-double of the season, tallying 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Nike Sibande finished with 15 points and nine boards.

Hinson has been the team's top player so far this season, averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. Senior guard Jamarius Burton is adding 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The Panthers have had success against Big Ten opponents in recent years, winning five of their last six games.

How to make Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh picks

The model has simulated Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,500 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.