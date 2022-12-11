Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Northwestern

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-4; Northwestern 6-2

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats will take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Wildcats netted a 70-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday. Guard Boo Buie (20 points) was the top scorer for Northwestern.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M came up short against the Rice Owls last Wednesday, falling 70-62.

Northwestern is now 6-2 while Prairie View A&M sits at 4-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Wildcats have only been able to knock down 38.80% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.