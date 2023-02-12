Who's Playing

Purdue @ Northwestern

Current Records: Purdue 23-2; Northwestern 17-7

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are 0-10 against the #1 Purdue Boilermakers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Northwestern and the Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

Northwestern didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win. Northwestern's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Brooks Barnhizer, who had 19 points, and guard Boo Buie, who had 19 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Purdue proved too difficult a challenge. The Boilermakers enjoyed a cozy 87-73 victory over the Hawkeyes. Purdue relied on the efforts of guard Braden Smith, who had 24 points and five assists, and center Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 boards along with five blocks.

The Wildcats are now 17-7 while Purdue sits at 23-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northwestern enters the matchup with only 10.3 turnovers per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Boilermakers are stumbling into the contest with the 348th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Northwestern in the last nine years.