Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Northwestern

Current Records: Rutgers 11-5; Northwestern 12-3

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Scarlet Knights and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern should still be feeling good after a win, while RU will be looking to regain their footing.

RU received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 76-65 to the Iowa Hawkeyes. One thing holding RU back was the mediocre play of guard Paul Mulcahy, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Northwestern escaped with a win on Sunday against the Indiana Hoosiers by the margin of a single free throw, 84-83. The Wildcats can attribute much of their success to guard Chase Audige, who had 19 points and eight assists along with six steals, and guard Boo Buie, who had 26 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Scarlet Knights are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

RU is now 11-5 while Northwestern sits at 12-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: RU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.10%, which places them sixth in college basketball. Less enviably, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 38.50% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Scarlet Knights are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northwestern have won six out of their last 11 games against Rutgers.