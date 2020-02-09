Northwestern vs. Rutgers odds, spread, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from top model

A Big Ten battle between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights tips at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Louis Brown Athletic Center. RU is 16-7 overall and 15-0 at home, while Northwestern is 6-15 overall and 1-6 on the road. Rutgers has lost three of its past five games, while Northwestern is on a six-game losing streak and has not won since Jan. 11. The Scarlet Knights are favored by 10.5 in the latest Rutgers vs. Northwestern odds, while the over-under is 130. Before entering any Northwestern vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Rutgers vs. Northwestern spread: Rutgers -10.5

Rutgers vs. Northwestern over-under: 130 points

Rutgers vs. Northwestern money line: Rutgers -622, Northwestern 448

What you need to know about Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 56-51 to the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins. Caleb McConnell played 34 minutes, but put up just six points on 3-for-13 shooting. Rutgers led by five at halftime but Maryland scored 14 of the first 18 points of the second half. The Scarlet Knights closed within 52-51 late in the game but did not score again. Rutgers missed 14 of 17 three-point attempts.

Jacob Young was suspended for the Maryland game and his status has not been decided for Sunday's game.

What you need to know about Northwestern

Northwestern lost 61-58 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Feb. 2. The top scorer for Northwestern was Miller Kopp (15 points). Purdue's three-pointer with 3.1 seconds left was the decisive basket in the latest Wildcats defeat. The Boilermakers went on an 11-0 run to claim the victory as they held the Wildcats scoreless in the final 4:34. Miller Kopp led Northwestern with 15 points.

