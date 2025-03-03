The Northwestern Wildcats (16-13, 7-11 Big Ten) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (20-9, 11-7) o Monday night. Northwestern had lost six of its previous seven games, but it has responded with a surprising three-game hot streak. The Wildcats picked up back-to-back road wins against Ohio State and Minnesota before beating Iowa at home last Friday. UCLA is hoping to get back on track following its 76-66 loss at then-No. 20 Purdue last week.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. UCLA is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. UCLA odds, while the over/under is 132.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any UCLA vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Northwestern vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -3.5

Northwestern vs. UCLA over/under: 132.5 points

Northwestern vs. UCLA money line: UCLA: -165, Northwestern: +138

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern is on a surprising three-game winning streak, with all three of those victories coming by double digits. The Wildcats were underdogs in a pair of road wins before covering the spread as 5-point home favorites against Iowa last Friday. They held the Hawkeyes to 21 of 58 shooting (36.2%) from the floor, including 8 of 25 (32%) from 3-point range.

Nick Martinelli is not only Northwestern's leading scorer, but he also leads the Big Ten in points per game (19.9). Martinelli had 16 points and nine rebounds against Iowa, continuing to step up following 2024 All-Big Ten selection Brooks Barnhizer's season-ending foot injury. The Wildcats have covered the spread in four of their last five games, and they are trying to secure a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA is sitting behind five teams in the Big Ten standings, but it still has a chance to secure a top-four seed and bye into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The Bruins are coming off a 76-66 loss to Purdue, giving up a late 12-0 run. They have relied on their defense this season, allowing just 65 points per game to rank 21st in Division I.

The Bruins have bounced back from their last three conference losses with victories, including wins over Indiana and Ohio State last month. Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau leads a balanced lineup with 13.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. is also in double figures with 11.5 points. UCLA is 6-2-1 against the spread in its last nine games, and it has covered in nine of its last 10 Monday games.

