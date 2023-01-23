Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Northwestern

Current Records: Wisconsin 12-5; Northwestern 12-5

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers since Feb. 1 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Northwestern and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Badgers will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Northwestern came up short against the Michigan Wolverines last week, falling 85-78. Northwestern's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Robbie Beran, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Tuesday Wisconsin sidestepped the Penn State Nittany Lions for a 63-60 victory. Four players on Wisconsin scored in the double digits: forward Steven Crowl (21), guard Chucky Hepburn (13), forward Tyler Wahl (10), and guard Connor Essegian (10).

The Wildcats and the Badgers now sit at an identical 12-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northwestern has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Wisconsin has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 36th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Series History

Wisconsin have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.