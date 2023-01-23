Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Northwestern
Current Records: Wisconsin 12-5; Northwestern 12-5
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers since Feb. 1 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Northwestern and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Badgers will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.
Northwestern came up short against the Michigan Wolverines last week, falling 85-78. Northwestern's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Robbie Beran, who had 16 points.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last Tuesday Wisconsin sidestepped the Penn State Nittany Lions for a 63-60 victory. Four players on Wisconsin scored in the double digits: forward Steven Crowl (21), guard Chucky Hepburn (13), forward Tyler Wahl (10), and guard Connor Essegian (10).
The Wildcats and the Badgers now sit at an identical 12-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northwestern has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 355th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Wisconsin has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 36th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Series History
Wisconsin have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.
- Jan 18, 2022 - Wisconsin 82 vs. Northwestern 76
- Feb 21, 2021 - Wisconsin 68 vs. Northwestern 51
- Jan 20, 2021 - Wisconsin 68 vs. Northwestern 52
- Mar 04, 2020 - Wisconsin 63 vs. Northwestern 48
- Feb 23, 2019 - Wisconsin 69 vs. Northwestern 64
- Jan 26, 2019 - Wisconsin 62 vs. Northwestern 46
- Feb 22, 2018 - Wisconsin 70 vs. Northwestern 64
- Feb 01, 2018 - Northwestern 60 vs. Wisconsin 52
- Mar 11, 2017 - Wisconsin 76 vs. Northwestern 48
- Feb 12, 2017 - Northwestern 66 vs. Wisconsin 59
- Jan 12, 2016 - Northwestern 70 vs. Wisconsin 65