Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Indiana 14-5, Northwestern 11-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Indiana Hoosiers and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Hoosiers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

On Friday, Indiana needed a bit of extra time to put away Ohio State. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Buckeyes 77-76.

Indiana relied on the efforts of Oumar Ballo, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Luke Goode, who earned 23 points. The dominant performance also gave Ballo a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight).

Meanwhile, Northwestern fought the good fight in their overtime match against Michigan on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Wolverines 80-76.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Leach, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five assists. Another player making a difference was Matthew Nicholson, who earned four points plus 16 rebounds.

Northwestern struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-5 record this season. As for Northwestern, they dropped their record down to 11-7 with the loss, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Indiana came up short against Northwestern in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 76-72. Can Indiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northwestern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.