Halftime Report

N. Illinois is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 42-41 lead against Northwestern.

N. Illinois entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Northwestern step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: N. Illinois 5-1, Northwestern 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $1.01

What to Know

After two games on the road, Northwestern is heading back home. They will take on the N. Illinois Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Northwestern might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Sunday.

The point spread may have favored Northwestern last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 66-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. The loss was Northwestern's first of the season.

Northwestern's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Ryan Langborg, who scored 13 points, and Ty Berry who scored 14 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They walked away with a 89-79 victory over the Blue Demons.

Among those leading the charge was David Coit, who went 8 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 3 assists. Zarique Nutter was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The wins kept both teams' perfect 4-1 season records intact.

As for their next game, Northwestern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northwestern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 13.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Northwestern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Nov 11, 2022 - Northwestern 63 vs. N. Illinois 46

Injury Report for Northwestern

Injury Report for N. Illinois

Keshawn Williams: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

No Injury Information