Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Northwestern and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Ohio State 41-30.

If Northwestern keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-5 in no time. On the other hand, Ohio State will have to make due with a 13-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Ohio State 13-6, Northwestern 14-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 27th at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Ohio State is hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, the Buckeyes couldn't handle the Cornhuskers and fell 83-69. Ohio State has not had much luck with Nebraska recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Ohio State's loss came about despite a quality game from Bruce Thornton, who scored 16 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Evan Mahaffey, who scored eight points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northwestern scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They walked away with a 96-91 win over the Fighting Illini. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Northwestern's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Boo Buie, who scored 29 points along with seven assists and three steals. Another player making a difference was Brooks Barnhizer, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds.

The Buckeyes have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 14-5.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Northwestern (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ohio State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 6-13 ATS record.

Odds

Northwestern is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.