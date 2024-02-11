Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Penn State 12-11, Northwestern 16-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Penn State is 8-2 against the Wildcats since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Penn State entered their tilt with the Hawkeyes with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Nittany Lions walked away with an 89-79 win over the Hawkeyes on Thursday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Penn State can attribute much of their success to Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 22 points along with six assists and four steals. Qudus Wahab was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 13 to 3 on the offensive boards, a fact Northwestern proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Cornhuskers by a score of 80-68.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northwestern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ryan Langborg, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Boo Buie, who scored 22 points along with two steals.

The Nittany Lions now have a winning record of 12-11. As for the Wildcats, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Northwestern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn State came up short against the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in January, falling 76-72. Can Penn State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.