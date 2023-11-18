Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Rhode Island 3-0, Northwestern 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Rhode Island has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.3% better than the opposition, a fact Rhode Island proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Seahawks with points to spare, taking the game 69-53.

Rhode Island's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zek Montgomery, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaden House, who scored 15 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, Northwestern had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They snuck past the Broncos with a 63-59 win.

Brooks Barnhizer and Boo Buie were among the main playmakers for Northwestern as the former scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals and the latter scored 21 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds. Less helpful for Northwestern was Ryan Langborg's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Rams pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 3-0.

Rhode Island is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-0-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwestern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 8.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

