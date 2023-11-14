Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Western Michigan 0-2, Northwestern 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: BTN Plus

What to Know

Western Michigan has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Western Michigan might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Broncos came up short against the Panthers and fell 77-70.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats beat the Flyers 71-66 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern.

Northwestern got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ryan Langborg out in front who earned 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Brooks Barnhizer, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers' win bumped their season record to 1-1 while the Broncos' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.