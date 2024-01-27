Who's Playing
Boston College Eagles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Current Records: Boston College 11-8, Notre Dame 7-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Last Tuesday, the Eagles came up short against the Hokies and fell 76-71. Boston College has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite their loss, Boston College saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Devin McGlockton, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 73-61 to the Hurricanes. Notre Dame has not had much luck with Miami recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.
The Eagles' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 11-8. As for the Fighting Irish, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've been averaging only 62.7 points per game. The only thing between Boston College and another offensive beatdown is Notre Dame. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Boston College didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Notre Dame when the teams last played last Monday, but they still walked away with a 63-59 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston College since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Boston College has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 15, 2024 - Boston College 63 vs. Notre Dame 59
- Jan 21, 2023 - Boston College 84 vs. Notre Dame 72
- Jan 03, 2023 - Boston College 70 vs. Notre Dame 63
- Feb 16, 2022 - Notre Dame 99 vs. Boston College 95
- Dec 03, 2021 - Boston College 73 vs. Notre Dame 57
- Feb 27, 2021 - Boston College 94 vs. Notre Dame 90
- Jan 16, 2021 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Boston College 70
- Mar 11, 2020 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Boston College 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Notre Dame 62 vs. Boston College 61
- Dec 07, 2019 - Boston College 73 vs. Notre Dame 72