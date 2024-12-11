Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-4, Notre Dame 5-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. The Big Green are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Dartmouth fought the good fight in their overtime contest against UIC on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Flames.

Dartmouth's loss came about despite a quality game from Brandon Mitchell-Day, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Mitchell-Day a new career-high in assists (five).

Meanwhile, Notre Dame can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 69-64 victory over Syracuse.

Notre Dame's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Braeden Shrewsberry led the charge by going 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points. The team also got some help courtesy of J.R. Konieczny, who had 15 points.

Even though they won, Notre Dame struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.4 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 10 per game.

Dartmouth's defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Notre Dame, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Dartmouth has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Notre Dame struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Dartmouth came up short against Notre Dame in their previous meeting back in December of 2017, falling 97-87. Can Dartmouth avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.